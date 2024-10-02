How will Israel hit back after Iran missile attack? Here are its targets

Israel is planning to launch a "significant retaliation" to Tuesday's ballistic missile attack by Iran within days that could target oil production facilities inside Iran and other strategic sites, Israeli officials told the Axios news site on Wednesday.

Iran has threatened that if Israel responds with force to the nearly 200 missiles it launched on Tuesday, it will attack again. If that happens, Israeli officials reportedly said that all options will be on the table, including strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.





The missile interceptions were carried out by Israeli and United States (US) missile defence systems. Those missiles that weren't intercepted mostly landed in open areas near an air force base in southern Israel, the headquarters of Israeli spy agency Mossad, and a military intelligence base north of Tel Aviv, according to reports.



Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday night, stating that it was retaliation for attacks that killed leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Iranian military, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claiming that it had intercepted "a large number" of them.



The IDF revealed that there were "isolated" impacts in central Israel and several more impacts in southern Israel.



The Iranian attack reportedly left a Palestinian from Gaza dead in Jericho in the West Bank. Meanwhile, only two Israelis were lightly wounded by falling shrapnel and debris.

The missile attack has left Israel and Iran closer than ever before to opening up a new and far more dangerous front in the conflict that has engulfed West Asia (Middle East).

What will Israel's response be to Iran's missile attack?

Iran's oil facilities are a likely target, a number of unnamed Israeli officials told Axios.

However, some of them reportedly said that targeted assassinations and taking out Iran's air defence systems could also be possibilities.





What if Israeli retaliation prompts more Iranian attacks?

As mentioned before, if Iran holds to its threat that it will attack again in response to an Israeli retaliation to Tuesday's missile attack, Israeli officials indicate that Israel could opt for further escalation. Moreover, the Israeli response to Tuesday's attack could include airstrikes from fighter jets as well as clandestine operations similar to the one that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran two months ago.

In such a scenario, they say that all options, including attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, will be on the table for Israel.

"We have a big question mark about how the Iranians are going to respond to an attack," an Israeli official was quoted as saying by Axios. "But, we take into consideration the possibility that they would go all in, which will be a whole different ball game," added the official.

What has Israel done so far to respond to Iran?



As the first wave of Iranian ballistic missiles made its way towards Israel, the country's security Cabinet reportedly convened at a bunker inside a mountain near Jerusalem, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled Israel's next move.





"Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it," Netanyahu warned in a video released by his office.

"... We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us, we will attack him," Netanyahu continued.

Speaking to Axios, two unnamed Israeli officials said that while Tuesday's Cabinet meeting ended with the understanding that Israel would respond militarily, there was no clear decision at that time on what that response would be.

According to one senior Israeli official, one of the reasons a decision wasn't made at the meeting was because Israel wants to consult with the US.

The report added that while Israel is going to respond on its own, it wants to coordinate its plans with the US because of the strategic implications.

Specifically, Israel knows that another Iranian attack in response to an Israeli retaliation will again require defensive cooperation with the US military, along with more American weapons for the Israeli air force and other operational support.

What is the US' take on Iran's missile attack?

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the US and Israel are discussing the response to the Iranian attack and "it remains to be seen" what the outcome will be.

According to the Axios report, one US official said that in talks between the Biden administration and the Israeli government on Tuesday, the US made its support for an Israeli response clear, but also that it thinks that the retaliation needs to be measured.

With President Biden saying that he will speak with Netanyahu about the response, an Israeli official reportedly said that their call could take place on Wednesday, several hours before the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

How did Israel respond to Iran's April attack?

Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel in April, which was also successfully countered by a coalition of Israel, US and other allies, was answered by a very limited Israeli strike against an S-300 air defence battery in Iran.

While this limited response had ended the exchange of direct attacks back then, the Israeli retaliation will be much more significant this time around, Israeli officials have reportedly said.