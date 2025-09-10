India keeps close watch on Nepal crisis: Curfew, unrest and key updates

A nationwide curfew remained in place across Nepal on Wednesday, a day after widespread protests led by the country’s Gen Z demonstrators left at least 19 people dead and forced the resignations of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and President Ramchandra Paudel.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday advised Indian citizens to defer travelling to Nepal until the situation has stabilised. “Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution,” it said. Indian citizens are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. The streets of Kathmandu were deserted on Wednesday, where burned-out buildings and vehicles stood in ruins.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the developments in Nepal. In an X post, he expressed his anguish over the loss of lives of the young in Nepal. Security forces move into streets The Nepal Army late on Tuesday issued a statement regarding the deployment of army personnel and other security agencies to maintain order after the PM stepped down. “Taking unfair advantage of the current adverse situation, some groups are causing extensive damage to civilians and public property, looting and arson. The Nepal Army once again urges not to engage in such activities. We also sincerely appeal to the entire nation for cooperation. Thereafter, the security situation will be reassessed and further information will be issued,” the statement mentioned.

What began on Monday as peaceful protests against the government’s social media ban, corruption, and nepotism quickly escalated after police used water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators. While killing at least 19 people, the violent clashes left over 400 Nepalis seriously wounded. ALSO READ: Who is Balendra Shah, the Kathmandu mayor backing Gen Z protesters? According to ANI, while assuring that there will be no more protests, one of the demonstrators said, “The Gen Z wants regulation, freedom from corruption. We want change. So, we were protesting. We demand a good leader.” Indian nationals return from Nepal Indian nationals from the Nepal side are also crossing the India-Nepal border in Panitanki, Darjeeling to return to their homes after the tensions escalated. News agency ANI quoted an Indian national who returned from Nepal saying, “The situation is out of control there...We are from Assam and are returning from Nepal. It feels good to be back.”

According to the news agency, some of the Nepali nationals are also being allowed to enter India if they have a medical emergency or any other emergency, after a thorough check. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is assisting the travellers at the borders. People defer travel plans Many of the Indian tourists who had plans to visit the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal have deferred travel. Even airlines, including Air India and Indigo have issued advisories and cancelled flights to Kathmandu. The Kathmandu airport is reportedly under the control of the army. In an X post, ANI shared visuals from the India-Nepal border in Sonauli, Maharajganj of Uttar Pradesh where Indian nationals, who were travelling to Nepal, cancelled their plans and returned to their home states. A tourist said, “Because of the tense situation, we were unable to travel there. Our flight was cancelled, and we are now returning home.”

Another tourist from Bhopal who had boarded the flight, said the flight was cancelled and they had to deboard. He was a part of a group of 60 people who had come to the airport with hopes of visiting the temple. In an advisory issued on Tuesday, Indigo said, “All flights to and from Kathmandu stand cancelled until 1200 hrs on September 10. If your travel plans are impacted, you may opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund through our website.” The airline has also extended waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for passengers travelling to and from Kathmandu until September 12.

Nepal crisis so far ALSO READ: PM Modi chairs Cabinet committee meet on Nepal unrest, calls for peace Nepal's crisis deepened on Tuesday with the protestors torching the parliament and the residences of ministers. Former PM Oli's private residence was set on fire, while the former President’s house was attacked by an angry mob. The protestors also set fire to the ruling Nepali Congress party’s central office in Sanepa. The former PM is speculated to be on the run as the protestors were hunting down the ministers. The escalation also led to the demise of former PM Jhalanath Khanal’s wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar after their house was set on fire. Even media houses such as Kantipur TV’s headquarters were set on fire.

One of the protesters told ANI that he wanted to beat up Oli (former PM), but he has left for somewhere. “He has left the country and ran away. We caught all the politicians. We burned the house of Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Deuba. The PM of our country, K P Sharma Oli, ran away,” he said. Social media ban in Nepal Thousands of youth flocked to the streets of Nepal, protesting against the social media ban that came into effect on September 4. Last week, the Nepalese government banned social media firms that were not registered in the country, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube.