LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport
LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport

Nepal protests updates: Protestors in Nepal attacked the private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and vandalised Parliament.

Nepal protests: The student-led protests in Nepal started against a government ban on social media (Photo:Reuters)

Massive student-led protests in Nepal erupted across the country, targeting the ruling government over alleged corruption and its "indifference" to citizens' suffering. The violent demonstrations marked the worst political unrest in decades, resulting in at least 19 deaths and over 300 injuries due to police crackdowns.
 
PM KP Sharma Oli steps down  
On Tuesday, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in response to growing pressure from the widespread protests. The unrest, which engulfed major cities, highlighted deep-rooted political and economic instability in the Himalayan nation, sandwiched between India and China. Since the abolition of Nepal’s monarchy in 2008, the country has faced ongoing governance challenges.
 
Youth unemployment in Nepal
 
Young Nepalis frustrated by joblessness have increasingly sought employment abroad, particularly in West Asia, South Korea, and Malaysia, primarily in construction work. Millions send remittances back home, yet domestic economic opportunities remain scarce, fueling public anger.
 
Former leaders’ homes torched
 
Protesters set fire to the house of former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal in Dallu, critically injuring his wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who later died in hospital. The home of ex-Finance Minister Ramsaran Mahat in Kathmandu’s Kapan area was also destroyed.
 
The agitating groups set fire to the Supreme Court building, the main administrative complex of the government, Singhdurbar, the President's Office at Maharajgunj, and the Prime Minister's residence at Baluwatar.
 
Viral social media footage showed violent clashes, including attacks on former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana, as well as Foreign Minister under Oli and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel.
9:26 AM

Nepal protests: Indian airlines cancel flights to Kathmandu

Air India and IndiGo are among the airlines that cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu on Tuesday as the airport in Nepal's capital has been temporarily closed amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation. Nepal Airlines also cancelled its flight from Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday.
First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

