India to join multilateral military drill in Russia from Sept 10-16

India will participate in a multilateral joint military exercise in Russia from September 10-16 that seeks to improve interoperability and providing a platform to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations, officials said.

A contingent of the Indian armed forces, comprising 65 personnel departed on Tuesday for Russia to participate in 'Exercise Zapad' to be held at Mulino Training Ground, Nizhniy, the Indian defence ministry said.

The contingent includes 57 Indian Army personnel along with seven personnel from the Indian Air Force and one from the Indian Navy.

The Indian Army contingent is being led by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with troops from other arms and services.