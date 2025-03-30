Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NIA arrests key accused in human trafficking case via 'dunki' route

NIA arrests key accused in human trafficking case via 'dunki' route

The term 'dunki,' which is believed to have originated from the word "donkey," refers to an illegal pathway that immigrants take to enter countries like the US without proper documentation

illegal immigration, immigrants in US, Indian immigrants, Dunki
Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 10:21 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a key accused involved in sending a man illegally to the US via 'dunki' route.

Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie of west Delhi's Tilak Nagar was nabbed here.

The victim, who hail from Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was deported back to India earlier this month, NIA said in a statement. He was sent to US via the infamous dunki route in December 2024, it said.

The victim in this case had paid around Rs 45 Lakh to the accused agent for the illegal immigration, as per his complaint.

The victim was deported to India by the US authorities on February 15. He filed a complaint against the agent after the deportation.

The case was originally registered by the Punjab Police and taken over by NIA on March 13.

NIA investigations revealed that Goldy, who did not possess any licence or legal permit or registration for sending people abroad, had used the "donkey route" and sent the victim to US via Spain, Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

"Donkers/associates of Goldie had even beaten up and exploited the victim, besides snatching the dollars he was carrying, during the arduous journey, NIA investigations further revealed," the statement read.

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

