NIA takes over probe of three Manipur violence cases occurred this month

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over investigation of three key cases linked to the recent violence took place in Manipur in the first two weeks of this month, resulting in loss of lives and widespread disruption of public order.

The agency took over these cases from Manipur Police following a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the violent activities linked to the three cases had caused incidents escalating in the hilly state leading to fatalities and significant social unrest.

The first case was registered at Jiribam Police Station on November 8, 2024, regarding the murder of a woman in the Jiribam area by armed militants. Meanwhile, the second case was registered at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024, linked to the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post (A-company, 20th Battalion) located at Jiribam's Jakuradhor Karong by armed militants.

The third case was registered at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024, linked to the burning of houses and killing of civilians in the Borobekra area.

These three cases were taken over by the NIA on November 13.

In response to the growing instability, the MHA issued the directive, transferring these three cases from Manipur Police to the NIA which will now lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the violence and its broader impact on peace and security in Manipur.

On November 16, the MHA, in a statement, informed that "important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation."

The MHA's statement came as the security scenario in Manipur remained fragile for the past few days as armed miscreants from both communities (Kuki-Zo-Hmar and Meitei) in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order.

Following recent violence, all the security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace, and strict action will be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities.

MHA had requested the public to maintain peace not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in Manipur.

To handle the resurgence of violence, the MHA is taking significant steps, including deploying an additional 2,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel. More CAPF companies will be dispatched if necessary, sources indicated.

Taking cognisance of the recent security situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday convened a high-level meeting with senior officials in the national capital to assess the security situation in Manipur. He will chair another high-level meeting today.

These cases include a gun battle between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kuki militants that took place in the Jiribam area of Manipur. At least 10 Kuki militants were killed in the exchange of fire.

A separate case involving the kidnapping of six people has been handed over to the NIA. Shortly after the abduction of six people in Jiribam, their bodies were discovered. The NIA has registered a separate case regarding this incident.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police on Sunday imposed a curfew in both districts of Imphal following the killings of six people. The administration also suspended internet in seven districts of the State.

The authorities have imposed a curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East in light of the recent tense situation here. Sparse movements of vehicles can be seen on the streets with the deployment of security personnel. Security has also been tightened outside Chief Minister Biren Singh's residence and Raj Bhavan.