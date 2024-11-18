PM concludes Nigeria visit, boosts ties with Africa's largest democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday concluded his visit to Nigeria, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 17 years.

During his trip, PM Modi held a fruitful discussion with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on strengthening their partnership in sectors like defence, technology, health, and education. The two leaders also agreed to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South. Additionally, India announced it would send 20 tons of humanitarian aid to support Nigeria's flood relief efforts.

PM Modi's visit to Nigeria is part of his three-nation tour, which will also take him to Brazil and Guyana from November 17 to 21.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you Nigeria for a productive visit, which will add strength and vigour to India-Nigeria friendship.

During the visit, PM Modi and Nigerian President Tinubu discussed "global and regional issues" and agreed to work together to "meet development aspirations of the Global South."

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Strengthening longstanding relations between the world's largest democracy and Africa's largest democracy. PM Narendra Modi met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria today in Abuja. The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Nigeria Strategic partnership and enhance cooperation in trade, investment, education, energy, health, defence and security, culture and P2P ties. They also discussed global and regional issues. President Tinubu acknowledged India's efforts to amplify the concerns of developing countries through the Voice of the Global South Summits. The two leaders agreed to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South."

The two countries also signed Memoranda of Understanding on Cultural Exchange Programmes, Customs Cooperation and Survey Cooperation. Along with the PM, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were present.

PM Modi also announced that the country would send 20 tons of humanitarian aid to support the relief efforts of the floods. "On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I express condolences over the loss of lives due to flood in Nigeria last month. In support of relief works, India is sending 20 tons of humanitarian aid," PM Modi said during a meeting with Nigerian President in Abuja.

PM Modi was also conferred with Nigeria's highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, and said that the honour will continue to inspire him to elevate the India-Nigeria strategic partnership to new heights.

After receiving the honour, PM Modi said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the government and the people of Nigeria for conferring on me the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, Nigeria's national award. I accept this honour with humility and respect. I dedicate this honour to the 140 crore Indians and the deep friendship between India and Nigeria. This award will keep inspiring us to take the India-Nigeria strategic partnership to new heights."

He also addressed the Indian diaspora in Abuja and highlighted the shared values of democracy, diversity, and demographic energy between India and Nigeria, and said both countries continue to move forward "together as partners."

"Today, India and Nigeria continue to move forward together as partners, reflecting the bond forged during their struggles. India is the mother of democracy, and Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa. We both have similarities in democracy, diversity and the energy of demography," PM Modi said.

He further said, "This is my first visit to Nigeria as Prime Minister. This affection is a big capital for me. To spend time with you - this moment will remain with me, all my life... 'Mai akela nahi aaya hun, mai apne sath Bharat ki mitti ki mehak lekar aaya hu.'"

Notably, the visit by PM Modi is the first by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years. PM Modi is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana scheduled from November 17 to November 21.

Following his state visit to Nigeria, PM Modi embarked on his journey to Brazil from Abuja, Nigeria, marking the second leg of his significant three-nation tour.

During his visit to Brazil, PM Modi will attend the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled to take place from November 18-19.

As a Troika member, India will play a significant role in shaping the agenda, building on the momentum from its own G20 presidency. Brazil is expected to maintain the focus on Global South priorities, ensuring continuity and progress on key issues.

PM Modi had stated that after India's successful presidency in the G20 Summit last year, Brazil is expected to continue efforts to advance the Global South's priorities.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India's successful Presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its Agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," PM Modi had said in an official statement.