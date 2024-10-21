'Guilty will be punished': LG Saxena on blast outside CRPF school in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has said that those responsible for the blast in Delhi will be held accountable. "A multi-agency probe is on in the blasts that took place in Delhi today. I am keeping a constant watch on the progress of investigation and assure that the guilty will be brought to book. Meanwhile, I appeal to all to maintain restrain and not indulge in fear-mongering," Delhi LG said on X on Sunday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp An explosion occurred outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar area near Rohini in New Delhi on Sunday morning. While no injuries were reported, nearby vehicles and properties were damaged, police said.

An investigation revealed traces of low explosives near the blast site, prompting a thorough inquiry by the Delhi Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG).

Officials at the scene told ANI that traces of low explosives and other materials commonly used in crude bombs were found.

Teams from the Delhi Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG) were rushed to the spot, as the blast is being investigated from all possible angles, including a potential terror attack attempt.

More From This Section

The Delhi Police are investigating whether the blast was intentional and, if so, what message the perpetrators aimed to convey.

According to police, the explosion's loud sound was heard at around 7:30 am. A call was received at the police control room at 7:47 am, regarding the blast near the CRPF school in Rohini's Sector 14.

"On this, the station house officer and his team reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged. A foul smell was noticed at the site, and the windows of nearby shops and cars parked nearby were shattered. However, no one was injured in the incident," said a senior police officer.

NSG teams, specializing in explosives, were called to assist in identifying the type of explosive used. NIA officials were also present on the scene to investigate the incident further.

"The NSG will help us determine the type of explosive used. If it is confirmed as a terror attack attempt, the case will be transferred to the NIA, which is why their presence is crucial," an officer said.

After a preliminary investigation, Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 3 of the Indian Explosives Act, and other relevant sections to continue the probe.

The school serves students from CRPF and other paramilitary families.

Following the incident, Delhi has been placed on high alert, and police have heightened security in markets ahead of Diwali.