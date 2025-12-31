Northern borders 'stable yet sensitive': Defence Ministry in 2025 review

The situation along India’s northern borders “remains stable yet sensitive”, the Ministry of Defence said in a media statement on Wednesday.

What did the Defence Ministry say about PLA deployments after disengagement?

As part of the ministry’s review of 2025, the statement said that after India and China agreed on disengagement, which was achieved in Depsang and Demchok (both in Ladakh) in 2024, the year that just passed witnessed reduced deployment levels of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) both opposite the country’s northern borders and in traditional training areas.

The PLA maintained 10 Combined Arms Brigade-size forces each in tactical or operational depth opposite the northern borders and in the training areas.

How did the ministry describe the Indian Army’s posture along the LAC? The statement said the deployment of the Indian Army in all sectors along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between India and China, is “robust, well poised and prepared to deal with any emerging contingency”. The Indian Army’s own preparedness has been enhanced with new-generation equipment and deployment of the newly created Rudra brigades, Divyastra batteries (for hybrid warfare) and Bhairav battalions along the northern borders. The areas witnessed significant improvement of infrastructure and connectivity over the past year, the statement said.

What role did India-China talks play in stabilisation, according to the statement? “Bilateral interactions between India and China at political, diplomatic and military levels have facilitated positive developments and stabilisation” along the northern borders, it said. India’s military actions “are calibrated and the approach is to respond to PLA activities with an aim to achieve peace and tranquillity adhering to the principle of ‘mutual and equal’ security”, it added. What channels were used to address concerns along the LAC in 2025? During the past year, various channels of communication were “effectively” used to address mutual concerns along the LAC. The 24th round of Special Representatives talks between the two countries was held in New Delhi on August 19. A number of other meetings also took place last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in August, his first visit to China in seven years. “At the ground level, meetings of border personnel continued with the PLA in all sectors in a cordial and friendly environment to resolve issues of concern,” the statement said. What did the ministry say about the India-Pakistan ceasefire situation? Since the ceasefire between India and Pakistan came into effect on May 10 and May 12, “the situation remains stable though unpredictable”. The statement said “there has been an increase in Pakistan’s attempts to surreptitiously infiltrate terrorists” through some areas.