Iran sees scope for expanded cooperation with India: Envoy Fathali

Iran is ready to expand cooperation with India on counter-terrorism and regional instability, the country's newly appointed Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has said.

Fathali emphasised sharing experiences in confronting extremist violence while fully respecting each other's independent policies and national interests.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Tuesday, Fathali highlighted strong potential for new initiatives with India in emerging technologies, renewable energy, academic and scientific cooperation, and cultural diplomacy.

"Terrorism and regional instability are areas where Iran and India can expand cooperation, with full respect for each other's independent policies and national interests," the ambassador said, referring to India's actions against terrorism in May and Iran's own challenges amid regional tensions.

"Iran has long been a victim of terrorism and has paid a heavy price in confronting extremist violence. In this fight, we have lost many of our best commanders and soldiers, which reflects the seriousness of our commitment to countering terrorism," he said. Fathali said Iran has developed substantial expertise in counter-terrorism, which the West Asian nation is willing to share with "friendly partners." Fathali, who succeeded Dr Iraj Elahi as ambassador, said his priority would be to build on his predecessor's achievements while launching new initiatives in emerging technologies, renewable energy, academic and scientific cooperation, and cultural diplomacy. "My priority will be to ensure continuity and further build on these valuable achievements. Strengthening regular political dialogue, expanding economic and cultural cooperation, and enhancing engagement between the private sectors of the two countries will remain key areas of focus," the ambassador said.

Fathali acknowledged challenges like unilateral sanctions, banking restrictions, limited awareness in the private sectors, and logistical issues. "I believe these challenges can be addressed through sustainable financial arrangements, streamlined trade procedures, and stronger direct engagement between business communities in both countries," he said. Bilateral trade between India and Iran remains significantly below its historical peak, largely due to US sanctions on Iran. In 2024, total trade stood at approximately USD 2.3 billion, with India exporting USD 1.25 billion to Iran and importing USD 1.06 billion from Iran. The trade is an 87 per cent decline from the 2018-19 peak of around USD 17 billion, when crude oil dominated imports. India halted crude oil imports from Iran in May 2019 after US waivers expired.