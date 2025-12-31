China joins US in claiming role in India-Pakistan conflict mediation

After US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of bringing an end to a possible war between India and Pakistan, China has now made a similar assertion, saying it played a role in settling “hotspot issues”.

The remarks were made by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday at the Symposium on the International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations. Yi said Beijing had helped mediate several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff.

"To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes. Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," he said.

In May this year, India and Pakistan engaged in a four-day military escalation after India launched Operation Sindoor , targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam , in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Trump’s repeated claims on India-Pakistan Since India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt military action, Trump has repeatedly claimed a US role in ending the conflict. India, however, has consistently denied any third-party mediation in the matter. On Monday (local time), Trump reiterated this claim during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Settled eight wars, but we don't know the countries. Azerbaijan... It's good when you can say it...And (Russian President Vladimir) Putin actually said to me, I cannot believe you settled that war because I've been trying for 10 years. And I literally settled it in one day," he said.