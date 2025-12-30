When India chose direct action over deterrence, shifting doctrine in 2025

“Beyond the challenge posed by our northern neighbour, we still lack a clear understanding of how to establish escalation dominance against Pakistan across the rungs of the ladder,” says Pant. “Certain capabilities will be critical, and we need to be meticulous in identifying them, while avoiding the temptation to invest in everything, considering resource constraints.” Given the speed at which the nature of warfare is changing, he adds, India must recognise that long-term, static modernisation models may have to give way to more flexible ones.