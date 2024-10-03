Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Not subordinate to China: Taiwan in response to Xi's one-China principle

Not subordinate to China: Taiwan in response to Xi's one-China principle

Liu highlighted Taipei's calls for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the right to its own space in the global arena

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag
Taiwan's foreign ministry has made it clear that the country is not subordinate to China. Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 1:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's foreign ministry has made it clear that the country is not subordinate to China in response to China's President Xi Jinping's claim that "Taiwan is a sacred territory of China," Taiwan News reported.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, MOFA Spokesperson Jeff Liu responded by emphasising that Taiwan has never been ruled by the PRC.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At a state banquet held on the eve of the anniversary on September 30, Xi claimed that Taiwan is "China's sacred territory, and the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are connected by blood, and blood is thicker than water."

During his speech, Xi insisted on adherence to Beijing's "one-China principle" and the "1992 Consensus" and opposed Taiwan independence, while also saying Beijing would achieve "reunification" with Taipei.

In response, Jeff affirmed Taiwan's 23 million citizens uphold a free and democratic constitutional system, the Taiwan News reported.

Further, he added Taiwan's sovereignty must not be infringed upon and that it is opposed to annexation, while the country's future must be determined by the Taiwanese.

More From This Section

Sailing vessel INSV Tarini headed for Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition

Biden okays Israel response to Iran missile strike, but sets big condition

Israel again destroys Iranian missiles. Does India have similar technology?

Bangladesh's interim govt recalls envoys from five nations, including India

India is Israel's strategic partner: Daniel Carmon, former Israeli envoy

Liu highlighted Taipei's calls for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the right to its own space in the global arena, and participation in international organisations.
 

He also hoped Taiwanese would no longer face interference when cheering for Taiwan's athletes at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan (MAC) has also rejected Xi Jinping's claims about Taiwan made during the People's Republic of China's 75th anniversary celebrations.

On Monday, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) called on China to "face up to the reality that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not affiliated with each other, rationally face the mainstream public opinion in Taiwan, and engage in pragmatic dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected government." It called on Beijing to build goodwill to foster favourable conditions for the development of cross-strait relations.

The 'One China principle' is a position held by the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that there exists only one sovereign state under the name China, with the PRC serving as the sole legitimate government of China, and Taiwan.

The 1992 consensus refers to the outcome of a meeting in 1992 between the representatives of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-led People's Republic of China (PRC) in mainland China and the Kuomintang (KMT)-led Republic of China (ROC) on Taiwan. They are often credited to creating a diplomatic basis between the two.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Taiwan urges democratic allies to stand together against China's expansion

China's CO2 emissions may fall by a third by 2035 with new UN targets

US bans new type of goods from China over allegations of forced labour

Outgoing Daimler Truck CEO Daum expects no recovery in China, Germany

IMF 'too polite' on China policies, assurances: US Treasury official

Topics :ChinaTaiwanXi Jinping

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story