NSA Ajit Doval discusses regional situation with UAE Prez Zayed Al Nahyan

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and the regional situation.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said Doval conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the UAE leader during his official visit to the Arab country.

"Measures to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed," the Indian Embassy said in the post on X.

Earlier this month, Doval met Saudi Arabia's senior leaders and discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interests.