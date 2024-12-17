NSA Doval, China's Wang Yi to discuss solutions to boundary question today

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives in Beijing on Wednesday with his Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Notably, NSA Doval is India's Special Representative on the India-China boundary question and Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee is the Special Representative of China on the same.

"As agreed during the meeting of the two leaders in Kazan on October 23, the two Special Representatives will discuss the management of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question," the MEA stated.

The border standoff between India and China erupted in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control in 2020 due to Chinese military actions. It led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

The 22nd meeting of the Special Representatives of India and China was held in New Delhi on December 21, 2019. Ajit Doval and Wang Yi led the Indian and Chinese delegations respectively.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India remains "committed to engaging with China through bilateral discussions to arrive at a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for a boundary settlement."

He said that in his recent meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, an understanding was reached that the Special Representatives and the Foreign Secretary level mechanisms will be convening soon.

Briefing the Lok Sabha on India-China ties as well as disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Jaishakar said that bilateral ties between the two countries have been "abnormal" since 2020 when "peace and tranquillity in the border areas were disturbed as a result of Chinese actions.