Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Op Sindoor strikes hit Pakistan where it hurt the most: ex-IAF chief

Op Sindoor strikes hit Pakistan where it hurt the most: ex-IAF chief

On May 7, India struck nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan (and PoK) out of which two were hit primarily by the IAF -- Bahawalpur and Murdike

Operation Sindoor satellite image Mudrike attack
Operation Sindoor satellite image Mudrike attack. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

When Pakistan attacked Indian defence installations during Operation Sindoor, which was "getting a little out of hand", the Indian Air Force retaliated hard, striking their military targets and hitting where it "hurt the most", a former IAF chief said on Tuesday.

Chaudhari emphasised the Indian government took a very bold decision to strike deep inside Pakistan to destroy terror camps in retaliation of the Pahalgam massacre in April in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by attackers backed by the neighbouring country.  Operation Sindoor was result of a very bold planning by joint teams of all the three services - the Army, Navy and Air Force, he noted. Chaudhari was speaking at an event in IIT Bombay where former Navy chief R Hari Kumar and ex- Army chief Manoj Pande were also present.  On May 7, India struck nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan (and PoK) out of which two were hit primarily by the IAF -- Bahawalpur and Murdike. It was the first time that India went so deep and struck with absolute pin-point accuracy, the former IAF chief stressed.  "We expected some kind of response.The Pakistanis responded by carrying out multiple attacks by using drones and missiles on our military installations and civilian targets and so on. They even targeted hospitals in Udhampur," he said.  However, India's integrated air defence systems were able to thwart all these attacks, Chaudhari highlighted.  "We brought down every single drone or missile that was fired at us. No damage was suffered within our country. Now when they were targeting our bases, this was getting a little out of hand. Once they are hitting our bases, we had to retaliate and go after their bases from where their aircraft and drones got air-borne," the former IAF chief said.  "On May 9 and 10, what we carried out was an attack on their air bases and military targets. We hit them so hard, we hit them so precisely that they started waving white flags once their primary air bases were hit. And where we hit them was where it hurt the most," he asserted.  Chaudhari said BrahMos missiles launched from Sukhoi 30 aircraft and Scalp missiles from Rafale fighter jets stole the show during the conflict. The precision air strikes were achieved through ISR -- Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.  This, in turn, was obtained through Signal Intelligence (SIGNIT), IMINT (Image Intelligence), Open source intelligence, Human intelligence, and satellite based surveillance, he maintained. "So when you put all these together, you get a clear picture of exactly who is hiding where. (With) the kind of surveillance that is available globally, there are no hiding places," Chaudhari stressed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Op Sagar Bandhu: India proposes $450 mn cyclone relief package to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns at Delhi mission

B'desh rejects India's dismissal of High Commission, minority attack claims

Indian visa applications suspended indefinitely in Bangladesh's Chittagong

India denies Bangladesh media claims on protest outside mission in Delhi

Topics :Operation SindoorIndian Air ForcePakistan

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story