India denies Bangladesh media claims on protest outside mission in Delhi

India has rejected “misleading propaganda” being published in sections of the Bangladesh media over a reported demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, saying the protest was brief, peaceful and posed no security threat.

Responding to media queries on Sunday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that around 20–25 people gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission on December 20 to protest the killing of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das and to call for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh.

“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes,” Jaiswal said, adding that visual evidence of the incident was publicly available.

He said India remained committed to ensuring the safety of foreign missions in line with the Vienna Convention. What did India say on concerns over minority attacks? Jaiswal said India was closely monitoring the evolving situation in Bangladesh and was in touch with Bangladeshi authorities. “Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities,” he said. India has also urged that those responsible for the killing of Das be brought to justice. What is known about Dipu Chandra Das murder? Bangladeshi authorities have arrested 10 people in connection with the killing of Dipu Chandra Das , 25, who was beaten to death in Mymensingh.

Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion arrested seven suspects, while police detained three others. Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said in a post on X that “10 arrested in the Mymensingh Hindu youth beating murder case”. Also Read: Indian visa applications suspended indefinitely in Bangladesh's Chittagong Police said Das, a factory worker, was assaulted by a mob over alleged blasphemy, hanged from a tree and later set on fire. His body was recovered from the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and sent for autopsy. The interim government has condemned the lynching, saying there is no space for such violence in the country and that the perpetrators will not be spared.

Why is Bangladesh on the boil? The killing took place amid heightened tensions following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi , a key figure in last year’s protests that led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. Hadi died in Singapore while undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during an attack in Dhaka earlier this month. His death triggered protests and incidents of vandalism in several parts of Bangladesh, including attacks targeting Indian diplomatic properties. Segments in Bangladeshi media reported that Hadi's shooters fled to India, following which the country's foreign ministry demanded New Delhi's assistance in their “immediate apprehension and extradition”. India, however, categorically rejected these claims.