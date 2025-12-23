Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Op Sagar Bandhu: India proposes $450 mn cyclone relief package to Sri Lanka

Jaishankar, who is in Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy, made these remarks alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath

EAM S Jaishankar
The package will include $350 million in Concessional lines of credit, and $100 million of grants: Jaishankar | (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is proud to stand by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah and has proposed an assistance package worth $450 million.

Jaishankar, who is in Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy, made these remarks alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

"Just as Sri Lanka was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created ?new ?difficulties," Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the island nation, said.

"Prime Minister Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priorities. In that regard, the assistance package that we have proposed is worth $450 million, Jaishankar said.

"The package will include $350 million in Concessional lines of credit, and $100 million of grants," he said.

"This package is being finalised, in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka. Our assistance will cover sectors worst affected by the cyclone, including one, rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity."  "Two, support for the construction of houses was fully destroyed and partially damaged. Three, support for health and education systems, in particular those that have been damaged by the cycle. Fourth, agriculture, including addressing possible shortages in the short and medium term. And five, working towards better disaster response and preparedness.

Topics :S Jaishankarsri lankaIndia-Sri LankaCyclone

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

