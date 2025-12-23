Op Sagar Bandhu: India proposes $450 mn cyclone relief package to Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is proud to stand by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah and has proposed an assistance package worth $450 million.
Jaishankar, who is in Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy, made these remarks alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.
"Just as Sri Lanka was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created ?new ?difficulties," Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the island nation, said.
"Prime Minister Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priorities. In that regard, the assistance package that we have proposed is worth $450 million, Jaishankar said.
"The package will include $350 million in Concessional lines of credit, and $100 million of grants," he said.
"This package is being finalised, in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka. Our assistance will cover sectors worst affected by the cyclone, including one, rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity." "Two, support for the construction of houses was fully destroyed and partially damaged. Three, support for health and education systems, in particular those that have been damaged by the cycle. Fourth, agriculture, including addressing possible shortages in the short and medium term. And five, working towards better disaster response and preparedness.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app