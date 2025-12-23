Op Sagar Bandhu: India proposes $450 mn cyclone relief package to Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is proud to stand by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah and has proposed an assistance package worth $450 million.

Jaishankar, who is in Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy, made these remarks alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

"Just as Sri Lanka was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created ?new ?difficulties," Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the island nation, said.

"Prime Minister Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priorities. In that regard, the assistance package that we have proposed is worth $450 million, Jaishankar said.