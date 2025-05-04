Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

Twelve days after suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India has curtailed the flow of water through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab and is planning similar measures on the Kishanganga Dam along the Jhelum.

India imposed fresh punitive measures against Pakistan on Saturday, including a ban on the import of goods, suspension of exchange of mails and parcels via air and surface routes and entry bar on Pakistani vessels into its ports.

Pakistan on late Saturday evening announced banning Indian-flagged ships from its ports with immediate effect.

The Pakistan Army on Saturday said in a statement that it has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 km.

It added that this was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters.

In New Delhi, sources said India considers the test launch of the ballistic missile a “blatant” act of “provocation.”

In New Delhi on Sunday, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met the PM on Saturday and briefed him about the overall situation in the Arabian Sea.

No further details were available about the two meetings.

At a meeting last week, the PM said that the Indian armed forces had his full confidence and “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing” of India’s response.

Addressing an event in the national capital on Sunday evening, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is his responsibility to work with the armed forces and give a "befitting reply" to those who cast an evil eye on India.

He said people are familiar with the PM’s determination and the way he has learned to “take risks” in his life. “I want to assure you that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen,” Singh said.

Singh will host his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani for wide-ranging talks on Monday. The defence ministry said the Indian and the Japanese sides will exchange "views and ideas" on the current regional and international security situation. They will discuss ways to further deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

The two sides could also review the situation in the strategic waters of East and South China Seas where Beijing has been increasing its military posturing.

Singh was to go for the Victory Day parade in Russia on May 9, but now his deputy will attend.

In another development, the Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to get the government's final nod to raise 16 more battalions, comprising around 17,000 troopers.

It plans to set up two forward headquarters for its Western and Eastern commands guarding the Pakistan and Bangladesh frontiers, respectively, news agency PTI had said.

According to sources, India has taken the first steps in delivering its punitive measures after putting the IWT in abeyance. According to sources, the Baglihar hydroelectric dam in Ramban, Jammu, and Kishanganga dam in north Kashmir offer India the ability to regulate the timing of water releases.

The IWT, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

The Baglihar Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two neighbours, with Pakistan having sought World Bank arbitration in the past.

The Kishanganga Dam has faced legal and diplomatic scrutiny, especially regarding its impact on the Neelum River, a tributary of the Jhelum.

(With Agency inputs)