Pak awards military officials for their services during conflict with India

The Pakistan government on Thursday awarded dozens of civilian and military officials, including ministers and services chiefs, for their role in the four-day conflict with India.

The awards were conferred by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

It was the first Independence Day anniversary since the conflict with India in May brought the two countries within the shadow of an all-out war. Army chief Asim Munir was awarded Hilal-e-Jurat, while Nishan-e-Imtiaz was conferred upon Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza. Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu was awarded Hilal-e-Jurat, while Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz. The fighter pilots of the Pakistan Air Force received Sitara-e-Jurat for their role during the aerial combat. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah were decorated with Nishan-e-Imtiaz.