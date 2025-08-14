Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-US trade talks hinge on Trump-Putin meet amid tariff tensions

India-US trade talks hinge on Trump-Putin meet amid tariff tensions

Clarity on the American negotiating team's India visit will follow the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, with tariff disputes and unresolved trade issues in focus

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Last month, negotiators from India and the US discussed the American team’s visit for the sixth round of bilateral trade deal negotiations during the week starting 25 August. | File Image
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
The visit of the United States (US) negotiating team to New Delhi remains uncertain, with clarity expected after a crucial meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss the Ukraine conflict.   Last month, negotiators from India and the US discussed the American team’s visit for the sixth round of bilateral trade deal negotiations during the week starting 25 August.   However, the status of the visit will be known closer to the scheduled date, as Trump last week ruled out the possibility of fresh trade negotiations with India. The US has decided to levy a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the country, comprising a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and an additional 25 per cent for oil purchases from Russia.   “Closer to the date, which is the end of the last week of August, you will be able to know how that round will be progressing. We will apprise you,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters on Thursday. So far, there has been no formal communication from the US on the 25 August visit for the next round of trade talks.   India and the US had aimed to finalise an interim trade deal before 1 August. Talks failed due to outstanding issues, which include the US’ pitch for India to grant market access to its dairy products and genetically modified crops.   Barthwal said India and the US are fully engaged in the trade negotiations, with discussions taking place at three levels — negotiating teams, ministers, and diplomats.   The two countries have announced plans to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the autumn of 2025. They aim to more than double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 billion.   Amid the uncertainty over tariffs and trade talks with the US, a high-level delegation led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and commerce department officials will visit Russia next week.   The meeting will include discussions on settling trade in local currencies, among other critical issues. 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

