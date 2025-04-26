Pakistan carries out unprovoked speculative firing along LoC: Army sources

Tension between India and Pakistan continued to escalate on Saturday after the Pakistan Army carried out “unprovoked speculative firing” along the Line of Control for the second consecutive night on Friday following the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Army sources said.

Throughout last night, the “unprovoked speculative firing of small arms was carried out by Pakistan Army posts along the Line of Control”, according to the sources.

“The Indian troops responded appropriately,” they said, adding that no casualty has been reported.

According to the sources, Uri and Sunderbani were among the locations near the border where the firing was heard.

India suspects Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba Islamist group, which India has designated as a terrorist organisation, to be behind the Pahalgam attack. At least 26 people were killed in the targeted attack, which India has called the worst terrorist act against civilians on its soil since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

A counter-terrorism operation, led by the Indian Army, was being carried out in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Sopore, Kupwara and Kulgam, the sources said.

The union territory’s government said earlier that at least three attackers were Pakistani nationals. One was killed by the Indian forces on Friday. However, Pakistan has denied its involvement in the attack.

Following the terror attack, India has cut down diplomatic relations with Pakistan, suspended the Indus Water Treaty and sought to isolate Pakistan internationally, while weighing more options to respond to the Pahalgam attack.

India used tactical military strikes against Pakistan after two terrorist attacks in northern India in 2016.