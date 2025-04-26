Pakistan ready for 'neutral' probe into Pahalgam attack: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Islamabad's willingness to participate in a "neutral, transparent and credible investigation" into the terror attack in Pahalgam , which claimed 26 lives.

Speaking at a military academy ceremony in Abbottabad, Sharif said, "Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation." He added, "The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt... Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation."

The Pakistani prime minister also emphasised that the country's forces remain "fully capable and prepared to defend the country's sovereignty and its territorial integrity against any misadventure as clearly demonstrated by its measured yet resolute response to India's reckless incursion in February 2019".

Sharif's comments follow a similar statement by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who told The New York Times that Islamabad was "ready to cooperate" with any inquiry conducted by "international inspectors".

Pahalgam terror attack

ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack: Houses of three more suspected terrorists razed in J&K The terror attack occurred on April 22 at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed and several others injured. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a known proxy group of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and is regarded as one of the deadliest incidents in the region since 2019.

In response, India implemented a series of strict measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and halting the flow of river waters. Visa services for Pakistani nationals were suspended, existing visas revoked except for diplomatic and official categories, and Pakistani diplomats were expelled. India also closed the Attari land transit post and directed all Pakistani nationals who had entered via Attari to leave by May 1.

Sharif’s warning over Indus Waters Treaty suspension

On the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, Sharif issued a stern warning, saying any move to divert or reduce Pakistan’s water share would be met with "full force".

The Indus rivers irrigate 80 per cent of Pakistan’s agricultural land and are vital for a third of the country’s hydropower generation.

ALSO READ: 'Not a drop to Pakistan': Jal Shakti min on Indus Waters Treaty suspension "Nobody should remain under any kind of false pretence... our armed forces are fully capable and prepared to defend the country and its sovereignty and integrality against any misadventure, as clearly demonstrated by its measured yet resolute response to India in its restless incursion in February 2019," Sharif said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Asif accused India of using the Pahalgam attack as a pretext for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty for "domestic political purposes", claiming that New Delhi acted "without any proof and investigation".

PM Modi vows stern action against terrorists

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also delivered a strong message following the Pahalgam attack, promising to hunt down the perpetrators.

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished,” Modi said.

He further warned that those involved in the attack and their conspirators "will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine".

(With agency inputs)