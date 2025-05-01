Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan appoints ISI chief Lt Gen Malik as new National Security Adviser

Pakistan appoints ISI chief Lt Gen Malik as new National Security Adviser

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, General Malik was formally given the task of the NSA

lt gen muhammad asim malik
Malik was appointed as the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in October 2024 | Image: X
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Pakistan has appointed serving ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA) amidst raging tension with India.

Lt Gen Malik, currently serving as Director General of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), will hold the additional charge of the NSA.

He is the country's tenth NSA, but it is for the first time that a serving ISI chief has been given the task to serve concurrently in the two key positions.

  Malik was appointed as the Director General of the ISI in October 2024.

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI (M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the National Security Adviser, with immediate effect, the notification stated.

The posting comes amid heightened tensions with India following the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

Lt Gen Malik previously commanded the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan. He has also received a Sword of Honour in his course and served as the chief instructor at the National Defence University (NDU), as well as an instructor at the Command and Staff College Quetta.

He is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and the Royal College of Defence Studies. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, having held various leadership roles in the military over the years.

The NSA position had remained vacant since April 2022, when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was ousted.

Dr Moeed Yusuf was serving as the NSA at that time.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

