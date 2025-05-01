Pak violates ceasefire for 7th night in Uri, Kupwara; India retaliates

On the intervening night of April 30 and May 1, Pakistani troops engaged in violating the ceasefire once again at the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Army retaliated against the Pakistani troops, who initiated an unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC.

According to a statement from the Indian Army, the ceasefire violation was carried out opposite areas of Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. This latest development comes after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack , which occurred on April 22 and claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, India and Pakistan have announced several actions against one another. After India shut the key Attari border for movement and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty Agreement, Pakistan retaliated and closed its airspace for Indian flights and suspended the Simla Agreement of 1972.

How did the world react? US State Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging both neighbouring countries to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security. On Tuesday, a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was attended by three service chiefs, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Several world leaders called PM Modi following the attack and condemned the loss of lives. They also expressed support for India's fight against terrorism.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also expressed concerns over the rising tensions and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation between the two neighbours.