Pahalgam attack: India shuts airspace to Pakistan from Apr 30 to May 23

India has closed its airspace to all Pakistani-operated, owned, or leased aircraft — both civilian and military — effective April 30 to May 23. The move, conveyed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Wednesday (April 30), comes in direct response to Islamabad’s earlier airspace restrictions on Indian flights.

The decision follows the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have spiked since the incident.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack: Pak airspace ban hits Indian airlines with higher costs India’s airspace closure will compel Pakistani airlines to reroute flights destined for Southeast Asia and Oceania through longer path — primarily via China or the Arabian Sea — escalating both flight durations and operating costs. This poses a significant setback for Pakistan’s already struggling aviation industry.

Though many Pakistani carriers had already begun steering clear of Indian skies due to fears of retaliation, the formal ban now leaves no room for exceptions. The measure affects all Pakistani-registered flights, including commercial airlines and military transport.

This reciprocal escalation is part of a broader diplomatic and strategic retaliation from New Delhi. India has also suspended key bilateral agreements such as the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani defence officials from its diplomatic mission, closed land borders, and annulled all visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

Also Read

Pakistan, for its part, has halted trade, imposed its own airspace restrictions against India, and signalled a willingness to reconsider long-standing agreements, including the 1972 Simla Accord.

Meanwhile, Indian officials have vowed that further action will follow, with a stated commitment to identify and punish those responsible for the Pahalgam massacre. According to media reports, a ban on Pakistani ships at Indian ports is also under consideration.