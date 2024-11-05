Pakistan army's most powerful post just got more power. Here's how

Pakistani government on Monday extended the Pakistan Army chief's tenure from three to five years through an amendment to the Pakistan Army Act of 1952, with the government rushing the particular Bill and others through both Houses of Parliament by a majority vote amid intense protests from the Opposition, Pakistani publication The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The amendment to the Army Act also removed the retirement age limit for a four-star general, reportedly enabling the top military official to serve past the age of 64.

Under the amended Army Act, neither retirement age nor service limitations will apply to Pakistan's chief of army staff (COAS) during his period of appointment, reappointment and/or extension. According to the amendment, the COAS "shall continue to serve as a General in the Pakistan Army".

Previously, the Army Act had capped the COAS' appointment, reappointment, or extension to a maximum age of 64. Now, not only has this limit been reportedly abolished, but the phrase "and/or" has been added between reappointment and extension, creating the possibility of an extended tenure.

Identical amendments have reportedly been applied to the laws governing the navy and air force, too.

The revision of the Pakistan Army chief's tenure is perceived as an attempt by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition to reduce speculation over whether the current military chief would receive an extension or a new chief would be appointed every three years.

General Asim Munir is the current Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistani Army since November 2022.

Speaking to a Pakistani TV channel, Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, reportedly explained that considerable time was often spent each time the matter of extending or appointing a new services chief arose.

The chiefs typically only had two years to serve actively since the third year was often spent in lobbying efforts, he remarked. "I think it's a wise effort," he added. "The term for some constitutional offices is five years, so it was considered reasonable to align the tenures of the services chiefs to five years as well."

Reflecting on past precedents, Sanaullah noted that former army chiefs had held power for almost a decade, with the pattern of three-year terms being prolonged by three-year extensions becoming almost standard. "So, in a way, it's actually a one-year reduction rather than an increase," he quipped.

Speaking to Pakistani reporters at Parliament House, the country's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, defended the Bill's passage, explaining that it was no surprise as the government had thoroughly prepared before tabling the Bills.

Asif reportedly stated that the government's key ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), had been fully involved in the decision.

According to The Express Tribune report, the Statement of Objects and Reasons explained that these amendments aim to bring uniformity across the laws governing the Pakistani army, navy, and air force by setting the maximum tenure for the COAS, naval, and air chiefs, along with additional amendments to align the laws.

The report noted that while the government pushed the Bills through both Houses of Parliament with a majority vote on Monday evening, despite intense protests from the Opposition, the latter still did not take steps to refer the Bills to the relevant committees.

After the National Assembly session, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, when asked if PTI opposed the army chief's extension, reportedly replied that he wasn't even aware of which Bill was tabled in the House.

Also on Monday, Pakistan's Parliament passed amendments to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act of 1997. It also passed the Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2024, increasing the number of its judges from nine to 12.

Pakistan's Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, signed the amendment Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament late in the night, thereby enacting them as laws.