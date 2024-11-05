Khalistani protest at Hindu temple in Canada: 3 men charged, cop suspended

Canadian authorities have arrested three men after a series of violent demonstrations outside a Hindu temple and gurdwara in the Toronto area over the weekend, Canada's CBC News reported on Monday. Similar clashes reportedly occurred in Surrey, British Columbia, and come during heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

Citing Peel police, the report said that three men have been charged by authorities after violence erupted amid protests at a series of demonstrations in Brampton and Mississauga on Sunday, including outside a Hindu temple.

According to the report, the details about the accused and the charges against them are: A 23-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with assault with a weapon; a 31-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with "mischief over $5,000"; a 43-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with causing disturbance and assaulting a peace officer.

In a release on Monday, Peel police also said that a fourth person had been arrested on an unrelated and outstanding warrant before being released.

Initially, the violence broke out at the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple in Brampton, which was being visited by Indian consular officials. Citing local police, the report said that officers were dispatched to the temple around noon Sunday (local time).

Videos posted on social media revealed demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan clashing with other individuals, including some holding the Indian flag.

ALSO READ: Vandalism of Hindu temples in Canada deeply concerning: EAM Jaishankar The Khalistani protestors also disrupted a consular event co-organised by the Indian Consulate and temple authorities.

Subsequently, New Delhi said it remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "cowardly attempts" to intimidate Indian diplomats.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve." The PM added, "We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued a statement, saying that it expects that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. The MEA also called on the Canadian government to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

ALSO READ: Ex-Indian envoy calls Canada's surveillance of diplomats 'aggressive' act "We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," added Jaiswal.

After the clash at the temple, later on Sunday, CBC News reported that demonstrators also made their way to the Westwood Mall in neighbouring Mississauga. Subsequently, a third protest was also reportedly held outside the Malton gurdwara in Mississauga.

Quoting the local police, the report said that while these demonstrations occurred at three different locations, they appeared "to be related to one another".

ALSO READ: Canadian cop suspended over violent pro-Khalistan protest outside temple The report added that on Monday, the Peel police confirmed that one of its officers, who it said had participated in the demonstration outside the Hindu temple while off duty, has been suspended and is under investigation.

The development comes as India-Canada ties remain troubled over what New Delhi alleges is the North American country's support to Khalistani separatists and Ottawa's accusation of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who had been designated a terrorist by India.

Sunday's violence also drew condemnations from Canadian political leaders at all levels of government, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, and even New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh, who is reported to be a Khalistani sympathiser.