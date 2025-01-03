Pakistan govt issues visas to 94 Indian pilgrims for Shadani Darbar visit

Pakistan High Commission in India said on Friday that it has issued visas to 94 Indian pilgrims to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, in Sindh.

"PakinIndia has issued 94 visas to Indian pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 05-15 January 2025," the High Commission In a post on X.

Earlier, in a statement on November 22, the Pakistan High Commission had informed, "Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 24 November to 04 December 2024."

It said, "On the occasion, Charge d' Affairs, Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey. He further stated that Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims."

"The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974," it added.