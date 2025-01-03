Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

H1B visas benefit both nations, mobility of professionals important: MEA

Late last month, Trump said he fully backed the H1B programme for foreign workers opposed by some of his supporters after Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, vowed to go to "war" to defend

Randhir Jaiswal
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. | File Image
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
The movement of skilled professionals is an important part of India-U.S. ties and benefits both countries, New Delhi said on Friday amid a debate over H-1B visas on which President-elect Donald Trump and his backer Elon Musk commented recently. 
India, known for its massive pool of IT professionals, many of whom work across the world, accounts for the bulk of such visas issued by the United States. 
Late last month, Trump said he fully backed the H1B programme for foreign workers opposed by some of his supporters after Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, vowed to go to "war" to defend it. 
India said such visas provided mutual benefits. 
"Our countries have a strong and growing economic and technological partnership and within this ambit, mobility of skilled professionals is an important component," India's foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, told a press conference when asked about the H1B visa discussions in the U.S. 
"India-U.S economic ties benefit a lot from the technical expertise provided by skilled professionals, with both sides leveraging their strengths and competitive value. We look forward to further deepening India-U.S economic ties which are to our mutual benefit." 

India received about 78% of the 265,777 H1B visas issued by the United States in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2023. 
The country is keen to strengthen ties under Trump, Jaiswal said, noting that India's foreign minister and foreign secretary recently visited the United States and held meetings with Trump's transition team.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

