IAF squadron shortage being addressed by multi-pronged approach: Parl panel

The panel was also informed about the combat capabilities of the homegrown Tejas -- a single-engine, fourth-generation, multi-role, light combat aircraft (LCA)

In the report, it was also mentioned that nine IAF aircraft accidents took place in 2021-22 and eleven in 2018-19. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

The number of IAF fighter squadrons has reduced in recent years due to phasing out of ageing variants of the MiG-21, the MiG-23 and the MiG-27 aircraft, and the "shortage" is being addressed through "multi-pronged" approaches to minimise the impact, according to a parliamentary panel report.

In the report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the Standing Committee on Defence also said the Ministry of Defence has informed it of the issue regarding "incidences of spying" surfaced in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the action taken.

"That four cases have surfaced in the last five years. All the involved personnel have been dismissed from the IAF. Amongst them, one of the cases has been handed over to civil police -- he is undergoing trial in a civil court," the ministry said.

 

The report is titled 'Second Report (18th Lok Sabha) of the Standing Committee on Defence on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for the Year 2024-25 on -- Army, Navy, Air Force, Joint Staff and Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (demand nos. 20 and 21)'.

"On the issue of depletion in squadron strength, the ministry apprised the Committee that the number of fighter squadrons has reduced in recent years due to the phasing out of ageing variants of MiG-21, MiG-23 and MiG-27 aircraft. The shortage in number of fighter squadrons is being addressed through multi-pronged approaches to minimise the impact," the report said.

The panel was also informed about the combat capabilities of the homegrown Tejas -- a single-engine, fourth-generation, multi-role, light combat aircraft (LCA).

"IAF has received and operationalised two squadrons of Tejas Mk1 ac (aircraft). The aircraft is being employed for operational roles and participated in the recently concluded international exercise Tarang Shakti," the ministry told the panel.

The IAF has contracted for procurement of 83 LCA Mk-1A and the deliveries were planned to commence from February 2024 onwards. Tejas Mk-1A programme has been "delayed" due to design and development issues. HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) has been asked to increase the production of Tejas, it said.

"The IAF has also progressed as case for procurement of additional 97 LCA Mk-1A aircraft for which AoN was accorded and RFP was issued," according to the report, quoting the ministry. "The CNC is under progress. With these acquisitions, IAF will have 220 LCA Mk-1 & Mk-1A ac."  In addition, Tejas Mk-2 which is under design and development, will be a "day and night capable", all-weather multi-role combat aircraft with adequate self-defence capability to operate in a "dense and hostile AD environment", the report said.

"The aircraft would be a potent platform designed around a higher thrust engine, better performance metrics featuring an integral Unified Electronic Warfare Suite (UEWS) for survivability, new Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC) and improved maintainability compared to the LCA Mk 1/1A. LCA Mk 2 is intended to replace Mirage-2000, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft of the IAF," it added.

The Tejas aircraft, designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of HAL, is manufactured by HAL.

It came from the LCA programme, which began in the 1980s to replace India's ageing MiG-21 fighters.

"IAF has operationalised two squadrons, including 32 fighters LCA Mk-1 and four twin seater ac. Four more twin seater ac are expected to be inducted shortly. The cost for LCA Mk-1 aircraft IOC & FOC configuration (20 ac each) is Rs 5,077.95 crore and Rs 6,804.21 crore respectively. The IAF has contracted 83 x LCA Mk-1A for Rs 36,468.63 crore excluding taxes and duties," the ministry told the panel, according to the report.

On squadron strength, a representative of the IAF submitted, "This will be addressed in the long run by the timely induction of MRFA and LCA Mark II. Critical combat enablers like the airborne early warning aircraft, flight refuellers and special electronic intelligence and surveillance are an integral element of modern-day combat."  In the report, it was also mentioned that nine IAF aircraft accidents took place in 2021-22 and eleven in 2018-19.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

