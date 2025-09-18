Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact: 'Attack on one is attack on both'

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement', committing to treat an attack on either country as an attack on both.

The agreement was signed during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ’s state visit to Riyadh, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace. Both leaders held talks with their delegations and reviewed bilateral ties before signing the deal.

Defence, security part of Pakistan-Saudi pact

According to the joint statement, the agreement “reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world", and aims to strengthen joint deterrence against aggression.

The agreement also provides a framework for expanded defence cooperation, including training, exercises and intelligence sharing. What Saudi Arabia’s defence deal means for Pakistan For Pakistan, the deal boosts its strategic partnership with one of its most important allies in the Gulf. For Saudi Arabia, it formalises ties with a nation that has one of the largest standing armies in the Muslim world. The visit comes at a time of heightened regional tension. Earlier this month, an Israeli strike in Doha killed Hamas leaders, prompting condemnation across the Arab world and an emergency session of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where leaders raised concerns over the reliability of US security guarantees.

It also comes as Pakistan’s ties with India remain strained after repeated clashes along the border following the terror attack in Pahalgam in April. When asked about the timing of the signing, a senior Saudi official told Reuters: “This agreement is a culmination of years of discussions. This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalisation of longstanding and deep cooperation between our two countries.” Pak-Saudi Arabia ties Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share close defence cooperation and nearly eight decades of diplomatic ties. During his visit, Sharif conveyed greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and thanked the Crown Prince for what he described as a “warm welcome and generous hospitality”. The Crown Prince, in turn, extended his best wishes for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, Pakistan’s external debt stands at roughly $87.4 billion. During the current fiscal year, which began on July 1, the country is required to repay more than $23 billion in external debt, of which $5 billion came from Saudi Arabia. India reacts to Saudi-Pakistan defence pact The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday acknowledged reports of the defence pact signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, stating that the arrangement had been under consideration for some time. At the end of last year, Saudi Arabia extended a $3 billion deposit that matured on December 5, 2024, for another year, marking the third rollover since the deposit was first made in 2021. In addition, another $2 billion Saudi deposit, which was due by mid-June, but was also expected to be rolled over.