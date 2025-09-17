Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army, Navy, IAF education wings merged; 3 joint military stations approved

The armed forces also announced the setting up of three Joint Military Stations

These announcements were made on the third and final day of the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025, held by the armed forces in Kolkata from Monday to Wednesday. (Representative image)
The decision to establish a unified Tri-Service Education Corps was announced on Wednesday, through the merger of the education branches of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. On the same day, the armed forces also announced the setting up of three Joint Military Stations. Both initiatives are aimed at enhancing integration, strengthening coordination, and improving operational efficiency across the armed forces — objectives encapsulated by the umbrella term “jointness”.
 
These announcements were made on the third and final day of the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025, held by the armed forces in Kolkata from Monday to Wednesday.
 
Additionally, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan reviewed the directions issued to the armed forces by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and discussed the roadmap for their time-bound implementation, according to Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

