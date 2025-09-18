Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels near territory

Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels near territory

Taiwan has repeatedly accused Beijing of increasing such military activities as part of its pressure tactics

China Taiwan
This comes a day after Taipei reported a larger-scale Chinese operation.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Thursday reported further Chinese military activity around its territory, with seven PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels detected up until 6 am.

The ministry said three of the seven sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). "We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated in a post on X.

This comes a day after Taipei reported a larger-scale Chinese operation. On Wednesday, the MND said it had detected 31 PLA aircraft and 14 PLAN vessels operating near Taiwan. Out of those, 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

Taiwan has repeatedly accused Beijing of increasing such military activities as part of its pressure tactics. The island's defence ministry maintains that its forces closely monitor the movements and respond appropriately.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China. (ANI)

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures.

The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EU launches new strategic agenda to deepen defence, trade ties with India

Army, Navy, IAF education wings merged; 3 joint military stations approved

India, UAE to discuss trade, investment, bank matters on September 18-19

EU eyes deeper partnership with India despite concerns over Moscow ties

Israeli troops press forward into Gaza as Palestinians flee the city

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary drills

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story