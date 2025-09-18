Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels near territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Thursday reported further Chinese military activity around its territory, with seven PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels detected up until 6 am.
The ministry said three of the seven sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). "We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated in a post on X.
This comes a day after Taipei reported a larger-scale Chinese operation. On Wednesday, the MND said it had detected 31 PLA aircraft and 14 PLAN vessels operating near Taiwan. Out of those, 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.
Taiwan has repeatedly accused Beijing of increasing such military activities as part of its pressure tactics. The island's defence ministry maintains that its forces closely monitor the movements and respond appropriately.
The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.
However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China. (ANI)
Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures.
The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
