Pakistani drone sighted along IB in J&K; security forces launch search op

Security forces have launched a search operation after a Pakistani drone was sighted hovering over a forward village along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

The drone-like object was seen coming from the Pakistani side and hovered over Nanga village in the Ramgarh sector late Friday, triggering alarm in the border belt, they said.

According to officials, security forces and police teams were immediately deployed to scour the area and ensure that there is no airdropping of any payload like narcotics and weapons from across the border.

The search operation was underway when last reports were received, officials said, adding that security has been heightened in adjoining villages as a precautionary measure.