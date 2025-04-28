India imposes ban on Pakistani YouTube channels after Pahalgam attack

India has imposed a ban on several YouTube channels of Pakistani news outlets and individual creators. The ban is a part of India's broader response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam , which claimed the lives of 26 people and left several others injured.

The action follows the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, which cited the spread of "provocative, communally sensitive content" and the circulation of "misleading narratives targetting India, its military, and security agencies".

Popular channels restricted

As a result of the ban, access to various Pakistani YouTube channels has been blocked for Indian users. The banned channels include major news channels like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News, and Suno News, and The Pakistan Experience.

In addition to these, channels of popular individual creators such as Wasay Habib, Arzoo Kazmi, Syed Muzammil Shah, cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, and journalists such as Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema, and Muneeb Farooq have also been restricted for Indian users. Notably, the majority of the audience of these channels was Indian.

Indian viewers now encounter a message from YouTube saying: "This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report."

Investigation into Pahalgam attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has ramped up efforts in its investigation following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam. NIA teams, led by senior officers, have been stationed at the site since April 23, questioning eyewitnesses who were present during the incident to gather critical evidence.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army has also heightened its vigilance along the border. Multiple search operations have been launched to neutralise terrorists in the Valley, and houses of terror operatives have been demolished.