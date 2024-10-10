PM Modi arrives in Laos, set to attend Asean-India, East Asia summits

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Modi said India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with the Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR), which is enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 21st Asean-India and the 19th East Asia summits (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Vientiane
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the Asean-India and East Asia summits to further deepen engagement with countries in the groupings.

Modi is visiting Lao PDR on the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Laos is the current chair of the Asean.

During the visit, Modi will participate in the 21st Asean-India and the 19th East Asia summits.

In his departure statement, Modi noted that India is marking a decade of Act East policy this year.

"I will join the Asean leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation," the prime minister said.

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

"I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties," he said.

He added, "This is a special year as we mark a decade of our Act East Policy, which has led to substantial benefits for our nation. There will also be various bilateral meetings and interactions with various world leaders during this visit."

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) was founded in 1967.

The member States are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam.

The East Asia Summit comprises the 10 Asean countries and eight partners Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States. Timor-Leste has the observer status at the EAS.


First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

