Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / HAL inks long-term pact for LEAP engine components with Safran Aircraft

HAL inks long-term pact for LEAP engine components with Safran Aircraft

Under the terms of the contract, HAL will manufacture forged parts for LEAP engines at its state-of-the-art Ring Rolling facility at the Foundry & Forge Division in Bengaluru

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
This contract marks the first agreement under this industrial cooperation. | File Image: HAL
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a long-term contract with aircraft engine manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE) for the supply of turbine forged parts for their Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion (LEAP) engines at Aero India 2025 here.

An MoU was signed between the two companies in October 2023 to develop industrial cooperation in commercial engine parts manufacturing as part of the Indian government's "Make in India" policy.

This contract marks the first agreement under this industrial cooperation.

Under the terms of the contract, HAL will manufacture forged parts for LEAP engines at its state-of-the-art Ring Rolling facility at the Foundry & Forge Division in Bengalurusupporting the LEAP program's ramp-up to meet global airline demandthe company said in a release.

"Safran and HAL have shared a longstanding relationship, strengthened over the past few decades through the joint development of the Shakti helicopter engine, which also paved the way for the co-design and co-development of the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) engine," said Dr D K Sunil, Chairman & Managing Director of HAL.

"We are delighted to elevate this collaboration further and support their LEAP engine production with critical nickel ring forgings," he added.

Also Read

'Just not confident': IAF chief 'frustrated' with HAL over Tejas jets delay

HAL order book to hit Rs 2.5 trn in FY26; exports remain a challenge: CMD

HAL aims for Rs 2.2 trillion order book by 2030; expands production

HAL renames Hindustan Jet Trainer HJT-36 as 'Yashas' after modifications

Aero India: Defence minister visits HAL's production facility in Bengaluru

"We are very enthusiastic about continuing this partnership with HAL," said Dominique Dupuy, Safran Aircraft Engines' Vice President of Purchasing.

"This aligns perfectly with the objectives set in our 2023 agreement for the production of forged parts," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Time for private industry to take a lead in defence manufacturing: Rajnath

India, France to ensure standards governing AI reflect democratic values

PM Modi departs for key US trip after completing two-day France visit

Modi, Macron expect Indian student count in France to reach 10,000 in 2025

India, France intend to jointly develop advanced nuclear reactors

Topics :Hindustan Aeronautics LtdSafranaircrafts

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story