From Ghana to Brazil: Modi's 8-day tour targets minerals, Brics, diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an eight-day, five-nation diplomatic tour spanning Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean from July 2 to 9. The visits to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia will focus not only on reaffirming ties with the Global South but also on securing critical mineral supply chains, a priority as India counters China’s export restrictions on rare earths.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a central objective of this tour is "to open new windows of cooperation" in areas such as energy, investment, defence and mining. Secretary for Economic Relations Dammu Ravi said India has already made "good progress" in Argentina on mineral partnerships and is exploring further collaboration with African nations like Ghana and Namibia.

Securing rare earths amid China’s curbs Supply deals for critical minerals are expected to take centre stage during PM Modi’s visit to Ghana, Namibia, Brazil, Argentina and Trinidad & Tobago starting Wednesday, as India seeks to counter supply constraints from China, Bloomberg reported. The tour comes as India faces restricted access to rare earths — essential for electronics, EVs and clean energy technology — amid tightening export controls from China. India’s state-owned firms like Khanij Bidesh India Ltd and NMDC Ltd are actively pursuing joint ventures and mining concessions, particularly in Africa and Latin America. India is also in talks with Argentina, Peru and Bolivia to expand its presence in the critical minerals space, Bloomberg reported.

Ghana: Reconnecting after three decades Modi's tour will begin in Ghana — the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 30 years. In Accra, PM Modi will hold discussions with President John Dramani Mahama to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence and regional development, while also addressing Ghana's Parliament. Secretary Ravi noted that Ghana is home to about 15,000 Indian nationals and is a key partner in ECOWAS and the African Union. Trinidad & Tobago: Strengthening ancestral bonds On July 3–4, Modi will visit Trinidad & Tobago — his first official visit to the Caribbean country, and the first by an Indian PM since 1999. He will meet with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Modi is also set to address a joint session of Parliament. "This visit will rejuvenate our special bonds of ancestry and kinship," the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Argentina: Building on strategic synergy In Argentina (July 4–5), PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Javier Milei for the first bilateral visit to the country by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years. The leaders will discuss cooperation in mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, agriculture and trade. "Argentina is a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20," PM Modi said. Brics Summit in Brazil: Reform, AI and climate Modi will attend the 17th Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6–7, where India will advocate for reform of global governance, responsible use of artificial intelligence and climate finance. India is also set to take over the Brics chairmanship next year. On the sidelines, Modi will hold several bilateral meetings, including a state visit to Brasília, where he will meet President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to expand cooperation in defence, space, agriculture and renewable energy.