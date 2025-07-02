QUAD condemns Pahalgam attack, says perpetrators must be brought to justice

The QUAD countries (India, US, Japan, Australia) on Wednesday jointly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran valley.

The statement comes after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Washington for the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in Washington. The group also urged all the member states of the United Nations "to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard."

A joint statement was shared by the US Department of State, which read, "The Quad unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and renews our commitment to counterterrorism cooperation. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while injuring several others. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to all those injured."