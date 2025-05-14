PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee meet, first since India-Pak understanding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee meeting on security on Wednesday, the first since the stoppage of firing in the India-Pakistan military conflict following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack. The meeting was called to discuss the security situation after the understanding reached by the militaries of both countries during the May 10 talks between the DGMOs of both countries.

The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, during which they assessed the current state of affairs and India's level of preparedness.

Later in the day, PM Modi also chaired a Union Cabinet meeting.

When asked about ministers praising the Prime Minister during the meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw remarked that Operation Sindoor showcased India’s pride, the decisive leadership at the helm, and a new strategic doctrine — all of which he described as a matter of national pride.

During a press briefing, Vaishnaw also announced cabinet approval for a ₹3,706 crore HCL Group–Foxconn joint venture semiconductor assembly unit in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, and pointed to the linkages between technology and India's security systems. "You saw the use of science and technology in Operation Sindoor and how India has emerged stronger with the use of technology," he noted.

In his first address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, on May 12, Prime Minister Modi delivered a firm warning to Pakistan, asserting that India would not be intimidated by nuclear threats. The PM reiterated that terrorism cannot coexist with trade or dialogue.

"Operation Sindoor represents India's new counter-terrorism policy and a firm commitment to justice. This is now the new normal. While our actions against Pakistan are currently on hold, future steps will depend entirely on their conduct," Modi said during his 22-minute speech.

Saluting the courage of the armed forces on May 12, PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, marks a "decisive shift in India's strategic approach."

He also asserted that India has repeatedly outperformed Pakistan in military conflicts, showcasing its exceptional prowess in both desert and mountain warfare, as well as its dominance in modern combat strategies. He underlined that Operation Sindoor clearly demonstrated the effectiveness of indigenously developed defence equipment.

(With inputs from PTI)