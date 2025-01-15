Committed to ensuring spiritually-fulfilling Hajj for Indian pilgrims: Min

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday reviewed preparations for Hajj 2025 in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Madinah to ensure a smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience for all Indian pilgrims.

Rijiju, on a visit to Saudi Arabia from June 11 to 14, had important engagements pertaining to the preparations for the forthcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

This included the signing of the Bilateral Agreement for Haj 2025, attending the inaugural session of the Hajj & Umrah Conference and Exhibition and bilateral meetings with Saudi dignitaries.

During the visit, the Union Minister also reviewed the arrangements being made for the Indian Haj pilgrims at Jeddah and Madinah.

"Journey to the "Holi city of Madinah" by train to review Hajj arrangements and meet with the Governor of Madinah. Madinah is one of Islam's holiest cities. Will visit the periphery of the revered Prophet's Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi and at the periphery of the Quba Mosque -- the first Mosque of Islam," he said in a post earlier in the day.

Later, he arrived in the holy city of Madinah to review preparations for Hajj 2025.

Also Read

"Committed to ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience for all pilgrims," Rijiju said on X.

"Looking at the 2nd Holiest Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabawi, Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Al-Madinah al-Munawwarah," Rijiju said on X and posted a picture in which the mosque can be seen in the background.

The Bilateral Agreement for Haj-2025 defining the broad contours of the Haj pilgrimage for Indian pilgrims was signed between Rijiju and the Saudi Minister of Hajj & Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan AlRabiah on January 13, 2025, at Jeddah, as per which a quota of 1,75,025 has been earmarked for India.

The Union minister also attended the inaugural session of the 4th edition of the Hajj &Umrah Conference and Exhibition organised by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj & Umrah at Jeddah.

This international conference is organised annually and includes sessions and workshops by key decision makers, experts and researchers in the Haj and Umrah services sector and offers insights into the best practices and facilitates the exchange of ideas and information.

The minister also met the Saudi Minister of Hajj & Umrah H.E. Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah and discussed the preparations for Haj-2025 and agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation in order to ensure a safe, comfortable and fulfilling experience for the Indian Haj pilgrims.

During his visit, Rijiju also met Saleh bin Nasser Al Jassar, the Saudi Minister for Transport & Logistics Services in Riyadh, and discussed avenues for further streamlining the transport and logistic services for the Indian Haj pilgrims.

The minister had a bilateral meeting with Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Madinah Province. During the meeting, they discussed arrangements for the Indian Haj pilgrims during their stay in Madinah.

During his visit, the minister undertook a comprehensive review of the arrangements for the Indian Haj pilgrims including transport arrangements, the administrative setup and healthcare facilities.

At Madinah, he visited the Indian Haj Pilgrims' Office. He also visited the Haj Terminals of the Jeddah and Madinah airports and reviewed the facilities available for the arrival and departure of pilgrims and baggage handling.