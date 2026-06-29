PM Modi concludes 3-day visit to Seychelles with 'substantive outcomes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday concluded his three-day visit to Seychelles, during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Patrick Herminie to boost bilateral ties and advance a common vision for a safe and prosperous Indian Ocean region.

PM Modi was seen off at the airport by Seychelles' Vice-President Sebastien Pillay and members of the Indian diaspora.

"My visit to Seychelles has been filled with substantive outcomes that will boost the India-Seychelles friendship," Modi said in a post on X after departure.

Modi said the past 50 years of India-Seychelles ties have been marked by deep trust and shared progress. "The next fifty years will be defined by innovation, sustainability and shared prosperity." During the visit, which began on Saturday, Modi attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

"I am happy to have joined the National Day celebrations and that too during the time when Seychelles marks 50 years of Independence," he posted after departure. The two countries unveiled 19 outcomes covering defence, maritime security, digital payments, space, healthcare, agriculture and education, during the visit. "The State Visit of PM marked a significant milestone in India-Seychelles ties, reinforcing the shared commitment of deepening cooperation across sectors and advancing a common vision for a safe and prosperous Indian Ocean region," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X on Monday. Modi also addressed the national assembly of the archipelagic nation, where he called for global action on climate change guided by fairness, responsibility and equity.