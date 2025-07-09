PM Modi conferred with Namibia's top civilian award in special ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award, 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis'.

The award was presented by Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. PM Modi is in Namibia on the last leg of his five-nation visit.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia and the third-ever prime ministerial visit from India to the country.

This is the 27th international honour bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Nandi-Ndaitwah held bilateral talks, following which the two countries signed four agreements to bolster bilateral cooperation in several areas, including energy and healthcare.