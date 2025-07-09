PM Modi awarded Brazil's highest civilian honour by President Lula

Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
President Lula conferred Brazil's highest civilian honour, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', on PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi Brazil

PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared a hug as the President received the PM at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. | X@narendramodi

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded the highest civilian honour of Brazil by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday.

President Lula conferred Brazil's highest civilian honour, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', on PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a State Visit to Brazil after participating in the BRICS Summit, received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brazil on Tuesday.

PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared a hug as the President received the PM at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil.

 

He shared a unique moment of enjoying a harmonium performance along with the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

PM Modi enjoyed the Indian classical musical presentation which used traditional instruments such as the Harmonium and Tabla at his ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

"Broadening the horizons of the Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi warmly received by President @LulaOficial and First Lady @JanjaLula at the Alvorada Palace with a guard of honour & ceremonial welcome. Bilateral talks lie ahead," posted Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi also received a unique 114-horse welcome at the ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Brasilia airport with the Batala Mundo band performing traditional Afro-Brazilian compositions.

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with the Brazilian President on broadening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

