PM Modi departs for key US trip after completing two-day France visit

Modi will be the fourth foreign leader to visit Trump in the weeks after the American leader's inauguration as the 47th President of the US in January

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave from the balcony during the inauguration of the Indian Consulate as part of a visit in Marseille, France, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed for the US to meet President Donald Trump after wrapping his two-day visit to France where he co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron with whom he also held bilateral discussions.

In the US, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump in both restricted and delegation-level formats.

In France, during the bilateral talks, Modi and Macron on Wednesday called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in France's Marseille.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and addressed the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris.

During his visit to France, Modi also met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife along with their two young sons.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

