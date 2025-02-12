PM Modi departs for key US trip after completing two-day France visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed for the US to meet President Donald Trump after wrapping his two-day visit to France where he co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron with whom he also held bilateral discussions.

In the US, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump in both restricted and delegation-level formats.

Modi will be the fourth foreign leader to visit Trump in the weeks after the American leader's inauguration as the 47th President of the US in January.

In France, during the bilateral talks, Modi and Macron on Wednesday called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in France's Marseille.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and addressed the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris.

During his visit to France, Modi also met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife along with their two young sons.