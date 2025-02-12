Business Standard

Modi, Macron expect Indian student count in France to reach 10,000 in 2025

Modi and Macron launched an India-France Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence (AI), rooted in philosophical convergence in their approaches focusing on the development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 11, 2025. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

The number of Indian students in France is expected to reach an unprecedented 10,000 this year, according to a joint statement issued by India and France on Wednesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris.

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

Both leaders welcomed the successful launch of the International Classes Scheme last year, a joint statement issued after the meeting here said.

Under the scheme, Indian students are taught French as a foreign language, and methodology and academic content in highly reputed French universities in France during one academic year, before entering their chosen curricula in France.

 

"It will create conducive conditions to increase student mobility and meet the target of 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030. In that regard, they welcomed the rising number of Indian students in France, with 2025 figures expected to reach an unprecedented 10,000," the joint statement said.

Both leaders also welcomed the operationalisation of the Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) under the India-France Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) which will facilitate two-way mobility of youth and professionals, further strengthening the bonds of friendship between people of India and France.

Both leaders stressed the conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation in the fields of skill development, vocational education and training which will create opportunities for both countries to strengthen cooperation in this field.

Modi and Macron launched an India-France Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence (AI), rooted in philosophical convergence in their approaches focusing on the development of safe, open, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence.

"They welcomed the inclusion of Indian startups at the French Startup Incubator Station F," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi's foreign visits Emmanuel Macron

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

