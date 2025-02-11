'Great, great victory': PM Modi greets US Vice President JD Vance in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated US Vice President JD Vance on the Republican Party's return to power in the United States during their meeting in Paris ahead of the AI Summit. "Congratulations! A great, great victory," PM Modi told Vance while shaking hands, with French President Emmanuel Macron present alongside.

PM Modi reached France on Monday for a three-day visit, during which he will co-chair the AI Action Summit with President Macron and engage in bilateral discussions. Macron welcomed him with a hug at a dinner held in his honour ahead of the Summit.

PM Modi's visit to France PM Modi will attend the AI Action Summit, scheduled for February 11. The event seeks to foster collaboration on the responsible and ethical use of AI technologies, which could play a crucial role in shaping the global economy. During the dinner, PM Modi met JD Vance, who is in France for the AI Summit, marking their first meeting since Donald Trump's return to power in the United States.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the summit, joining global leaders to discuss AI's future, as highlighted by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a media briefing on the visit's significance.

Alongside the summit, PM Modi's trip includes important bilateral engagements. He will also attend the India-France CEOs Forum, where he, along with Macron, will explore mutual interests, including trade, technology, and strategic partnerships. The discussions will take place in both restricted and delegation-level settings.

The visit will also feature a trip to Marseille, where President Macron will host a dinner for PM Modi on the evening of February 11.

On February 12, the two leaders will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille to pay their respects to Indian soldiers who fought and died during World War I. The cemetery, managed by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, is the final resting place of many Indian soldiers who fought in France during the war.

Additionally, the leaders will jointly inaugurate the Consulate General of India in Marseille. The trip will conclude with a visit to Cadarache, home to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a major global scientific project focused on developing clean nuclear fusion energy, where India is a key partner.

PM Modi's visit to the US

Following his visit to France, PM Modi will travel to the US on February 12-13, at the invitation of President Donald Trump. This marks his first visit to the US since President Trump's second-term inauguration and provides a valuable opportunity for discussions on various areas of mutual interest.