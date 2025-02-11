UK strengthens India defence ties with new initiative, dedicated MoD office

In a significant boost to the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative, the India-United Kingdom (UK) strategic partnership took another major step forward on Monday with the formal launch of Defence Partnership–India (DP-I) and the signing of multiple defence agreements at Aero India 2025 , including a major contract between aerospace and defence major Thales UK and defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

Announcing DP-I, UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker inaugurated the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion, marking the establishment of a dedicated programme office within the UK’s Ministry of Defence. This office will act as a one-stop hub for enhancing bilateral defence collaboration between the two nations, according to an official release by the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru.

"The UK and India have today (Monday) agreed to expand their collaboration on next-generation weapons with Thales and BDL. Thales and BDL have signed a contract that will deliver Laser Beam Riding MANPADs (LBRM), with an initial supply of High Velocity Missiles (STARStreak) and launchers to be delivered this year," stated the official release, adding that this contract "represents an important next step for UK-Indian defence co-operation in the critical area of air defence."

The UK Defence Minister said, "It was a pleasure to visit India and continue to grow our already strong defence relationship. Our Defence Partnership and the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion will help strengthen our cooperation further, supporting economic growth in both our countries and India's Atmanirbhar ambition."

"This event showcases our collaboration in next-generation capability and the massive potential the UK and India can unlock by working together," added Lord Coaker.

Following the signing of the initial LBRM contract, both Thales UK and BDL will further collaborate to produce Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs). "This develops and expands the partnership between Indian and British industry, laying the foundation for BDL and Indian industry to form an integral part of Thales’ global supply chain," said the official release, adding that this will address "mutual security concerns, create jobs in both countries, and enable interoperability by both armies". This will also increase Thales' manufacturing capacity for global export.

In a separate development, MBDA UK, the British division of the pan-European missile systems company, and BDL have been collaborating on the establishment of the first-of-its-kind Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) assembly and test facility in Hyderabad. This facility will equip India’s current fighter jet fleet and support exports to global markets, according to the official release.

The release further stated that, on the maritime front, the UK and India have signed a Statement of Intent to design and develop an Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) system for India's next-generation Landing Platform Dock (LPD) fleet. As part of the next steps, General Electric (GE) Vernova and PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) are working towards developing India’s first maritime Land-Based Testing Facility, with the goal of delivering the LPD into the water by 2030. "The landmark maritime electric propulsion capability transfer will ensure self-reliance in the power and propulsion of the Indian Navy's next-generation fleets," added the official release.

An LPD is a type of amphibious warfare vessel designed to carry, transport, and deploy landing forces for military operations.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said, "India is taking significant steps in its journey to become Atmanirbhar in its defence capabilities. The UK is really looking forward to working with India as a partner of choice in supporting this ambition." The High Commissioner added, "Collaborating on defence technologies lies at the heart of this. These are landmark agreements that support our economic growth and joint security."

In a separate release on Monday, Rolls-Royce, the British maker of power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land, announced that it intends to double its supply chain sourcing in India by 2030, in line with the government's 'Make in India' vision.

"Rolls-Royce is reinforcing its commitment to India, signalling its intent to double its supply chain sourcing from the country over the next five years," said the release, adding, "Rolls-Royce sources a wide range of high-precision parts and engine components for its Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems businesses from numerous Indian partners, and has long-term plans to grow India’s participation in its global supply chain."

Rolls-Royce plans to expand its presence and involvement in India’s defence sector by increasing the sourcing of complex components for advanced aerospace engines, naval propulsion systems, diesel engines, and gas turbine engines, according to the release.

This strategic initiative also aligns with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s call for greater integration of Indian companies into global supply chains, made during his recent visit to the UK, it added.

Speaking about the company's plans, Rolls-Royce Chief Transformation Officer Nicola Grady-Smith said, "Over the years, Rolls-Royce has helped bolster in-country manufacturing capabilities to meet the highest global quality standards. The focus is now on strengthening relationships with both existing and potential future Indian suppliers, to help develop capabilities to manufacture complex engine components locally for global markets."

Commenting on the announcement at Aero India 2025, Alex Zino, Executive VP for Business Development and Future Programmes for Rolls-Royce (Defence), said, "Strengthening the supply chain and enhancing ecosystem capabilities at this time will create a solid foundation for future co-production opportunities and support India’s vision of becoming a self-reliant defence powerhouse."

The British companies at Aero India 2025 include Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, MBDA UK, Thales UK, GE Vernova, Leonardo, Strongfield Technologies, ASL, SEKO Logistics, Jaguar Engineering Centre of Excellence, Aviation Defence Supplies Ltd, and Ricardo.