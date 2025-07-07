Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Malaysian counterpart review ties at Brics Summit sidelines

PM Modi, Malaysian counterpart review ties at Brics Summit sidelines

Press Trust of India Rio de Janeiro
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Malaysian counterpart Anwar bin Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 17th Brics Summit here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties along with regional security.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in India-Malaysia relations since Prime Minister Ibrahim's state visit to India in August 2024, with particular focus on trade and investment, defence, education, healthcare, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Modi thanked Ibrahim for his strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and appreciated Malaysia's support on issues of mutual concern.

The two also exchanged views on cooperation in the multilateral arena and regional security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Malaysia on its successful chairmanship of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He welcomed its continued support for the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the early conclusion of the review of the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

